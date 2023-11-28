Aged 33 and with over 500 senior appearances to his name, Barry Bannan is a man few would take lightly when it comes to his opinion on who are the very best he has worked with.

The Sheffield Wednesday captain has worked with eight permanent managers since his arrival at S6 in 2015 and going further back has played under the likes of Gérard Houllier at Aston Villa.

Quotes from his latest programme notes, penned ahead of the Owls' Championship clash with Leicester City on Wednesday evening, make for noteworthy reading then, with Bannan having described new Wednesday boss Danny Röhl as the best he's ever played for.

The German boss has made huge improvements to Wednesday performances since his arrival last month and has struck up a rapport with the club's fan base in a short time despite a run of five wins in his six matches. Bannan is the latest Owls player to speak glowingly of Röhl's methods.

Speaking of their relegation battle and on his time with the new manager, the midfielder described a feeling of being blown away by certain things Röhl has picked out in team meetings and expressed huge confidence that the 34-year-old is not only the man to take the club forward, but that he has the talent to go to the very top of the game.

“This club will never wave any flags, we know that more than most after what we achieved last season. If we’re being written off now then that’s not right," he said.

“We have got a top manager involved now, and it’s difficult to describe it but I would say he is probably the best manager I have had in my whole football career. We need to trust in him to get us out of this because I think he is destined for the top.

“I have sometimes found myself in team meetings thinking; ‘wow’, kind of thing. Or ‘how has he seen that?’ He has shown me things on the tactics board, in meetings and in games that I have never seen any manager do.