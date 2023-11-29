Sheffield Wednesday boss ‘brave enough’ to chase Leicester City victory

Danny Röhl knows that Sheffield Wednesday are the underdogs against Leicester City, but that doesn’t mean he’s waving a white flag.

A total of 36 points separates the Owls from the Foxes at the moment, and as top faces bottom at Hillsborough on Wednesday night there is certainly an air of foreboding amongst a fanbase that has seen just the one win all season.

Leicester have scored almost four times as many goals, and conceded almost three times fewer, but Röhl wants to draw on the underdogs tag like many others have managed to do in the past.

“I think nobody expects anything from us against them," he told the media at the weekend. "But in my past there's always a point where you can take something… When I was part of Bayern Munich on a few occasions a 'small' team came and took something.

"I have to make my players ready for this game. We'll get the plan ready and see what we can do against them. I will select my players and I'm brave enough to go up against Leicester because in football you can beat the top of the table sides as long as you do all the right things. There's a lot of energy in the stadium with our massive fans, but we have to fight for everything for them and these are the basics."