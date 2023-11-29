Big-money striker deemed ‘completely fit’ as Sheffield Wednesday host Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday may have to deal with the threat of a former target, Tom Cannon, when Leicester City visit Hillsborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls play host to the Foxes on Wednesday evening in their latest Championship outing, and they’re going to be up against it at S6 as they take on a side that are currently favourites for promotion back into the Premier League.

To make it more difficult, Leicester’s manager has confirmed that all of their strikers are now fully fit and raring to go, including the ex-Wednesday target who moved to the King Power Stadium for a reported £7.5m earlier this year. Callum Doyle is the sole absentee on the injury front.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that they have the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Cannon to choose from with regards to their attacking options, with Wilfried Ndidi, Dennis Praet and Yunus Akgun also fully fit to take up positions elsewhere on the field.

"Callum is the only one," Enzo Maresca said on Tuesday when discussing unavailability. "We saw before the international break, we had some injuries. Wilf, Dennis, Yunus – now they are all back. It’s very important now because it’s an important spell of games and it’s important to have the chance to choose some of them.

"Tom is completely fit. He’s been training with us for many weeks. He needs to be patient and to work. He is a striker and we have Jamie, Kel, and Patson - so it’s complicated… He has to continue to work the way he’s working. For sure, he will get chances.

"They are all different. Tom, at his age, he is full of energy. He can help us off the ball. On the ball, his finishing is very good. It’s just a matter of time with him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad