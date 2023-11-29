Sheffield Wednesday's persistent tactical changes have left Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca wondering just what to expect when he heads to Hillsborough tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The difference between the two teams, in terms of position in the table and form, may be stark but Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has still got himself into a bit of a flap as he tries to navigate the challenge of facing Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

With just one win under their belt this season, it would be safe to assume that Wednesday wouldn't provide the sternest test to the Championship-leading Foxes' attempts at making it back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in doing his homework ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire, Maresca has come across some problems, particularly following the arrival of Danny Röhl.

While results haven't reflected it, there has been an improvement in the way Wednesday are playing under the German boss and his opposite number at the King Power has been left with work to do in trying to figure out just how the Owls are going to set up from the kick-off and throughout the match. Maresca has even gone so far as to admit this is the 'worst game' they could have scheduled at this stage.

“They have changed the dynamic completely with the new manager since he arrived, in the way they behave," Maresca said of Wednesday. "Before they were waiting a little bit more, now they are very aggressive, high pressing. So, it will be a very tough game for sure, 100 per cent.

"I think with the new manager they have played six or seven games and they have changed the shape three of four times, so it’s very difficult to know how they will play against us to be honest. We need to be able to adapt very quickly to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For us it’s the worst game in this moment because for them it could be the game of a rebuild and, from this game, they could start something important. We need to be ready.”