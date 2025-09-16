Henrik Pedersen has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup - and it’s a young one!

The Dane went down the youthful route against both Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the first two rounds of the competition, and has done so again as a reward for their efforts in those two fixtures. The bulk of the side is made up of players who were playing in the U21s or U18s last season, and there are plenty of academy graduates on the bench, too.

Pedersen was always going to have to make one change from the Leeds victory due to Gui Siqueira’s devastating injury, but he’s also made another as Gabriel Otegbayo moves to the bench. Olaf Kobacki and Joe Emery come in to replace them, while there’s a place amongst the substitutes for 16-year-old talents, Yisa Alao and Will Grainger.

Ethan Horvath gets the nod in goal once again, while Jamal Lowe starts up front, with those two and Kobacki the only senior pros in the XI. Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan and Ike Ugbo are also amongst the substitutes.

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight -

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town

Wednesday XI: Horvath, Emery, Weaver, McGhee, Kobacki, Fusire, Thornton, Shipston, Johnson, Lowe, Brown

Grimsby XI: Pym, Staunton, McJannet, Warren, Rodgers, McEachran, Green, Khouri, Amaluzor, Vernam, Kabia

