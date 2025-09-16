Breaking

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen reveals very young Owls side to face Grimsby Town

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2025, 18:34 BST
Henrik Pedersen has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup - and it’s a young one!

The Dane went down the youthful route against both Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the first two rounds of the competition, and has done so again as a reward for their efforts in those two fixtures. The bulk of the side is made up of players who were playing in the U21s or U18s last season, and there are plenty of academy graduates on the bench, too.

Pedersen was always going to have to make one change from the Leeds victory due to Gui Siqueira’s devastating injury, but he’s also made another as Gabriel Otegbayo moves to the bench. Olaf Kobacki and Joe Emery come in to replace them, while there’s a place amongst the substitutes for 16-year-old talents, Yisa Alao and Will Grainger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ethan Horvath gets the nod in goal once again, while Jamal Lowe starts up front, with those two and Kobacki the only senior pros in the XI. Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan and Ike Ugbo are also amongst the substitutes.

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight -

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town

Wednesday XI: Horvath, Emery, Weaver, McGhee, Kobacki, Fusire, Thornton, Shipston, Johnson, Lowe, Brown

Grimsby XI: Pym, Staunton, McJannet, Warren, Rodgers, McEachran, Green, Khouri, Amaluzor, Vernam, Kabia

For some pre-match reading, we’ve got you covered here:

Pedersen reveals selection decision as Owls take on Grimsby Town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grimsby boss gives opinion on Owls fan boycott ahead of crowd flip

Allocation confirmed with Wednesdayites to be outnumbered at home

Grimsby man warns of Owls threat 'regardless of off-the-field issues'

Wednesday boss praises Owls fans who are 'doing what they can'

Related topics:Bolton WanderersLeeds UnitedGrimsby
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice