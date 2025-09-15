Grimsby Town attacker, Justin Amaluzor, insists that beating Sheffield Wednesday will still be ‘tough going’, even with the club’s ogoing off-field issues.

Grimsby claimed a big scalp in the last round of the Carabao Cup as they saw off Manchester United after an epic penalty shootout at Blundell Park, with their reward being a trip to Hillsborough after Henrik Pedersen’s young Owls managed to beat Premier League opposition of their own in Leeds United.

It’s been a busy spell for the Mariners since then, losing to Bristol Rovers and Bradford City, beating MK Dons and then claiming a last-gasp draw at home to Cambridge United over the weekend.

Justin Amaluzor was the man who rescued the point on Saturday, finding a 97th-minute goal to earn them a point, and now the former Altrincham man has his sights set on the Owls. The 28-year-old is aware of Wednesday’s struggles, it would appear, but doesn’t feel like it makes things much easier.

As quoted by Grimsby Live, Amaluzor said, “It’s always going to be tough going to a Championship team, regardless of off-the-field issues. We’re looking forward to it; we want to continue our run in the cup with the momentum we have right now.

“You want to play the big teams and test yourself against the best. Anything can happen in a one-off game, as we saw with the United one, so another Premier League side in the next round, if we win, would be another nice reward... Saying that, we can’t look past Wednesday because they will still be tough.”

Pedersen is likely to field a whole host of academy graduates once again at S6 on Tuesday night after the U21s and U18s did such a good job beating Bolton Wanderers and Leeds, but it’ll be a strange atmosphere given that it’s looking likely that there will be more away fans than home ones amid the latest fan boycott in protest of Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of the club.

