There could be over 6,000 Grimsby Town fans at Hillsborough on Tuesday night when they take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls take on the Mariners at 7.45pm tomorrow in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Henrik Pedersen set to field a young side once more after his academy graduates made their way past Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the last two rounds of the competition.

It looks like there won’t be many Wednesdayites present for the tie, though, as they continue to boycott games in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club, with a watch party being held elsewhere and only tickets in the South Stand having been put up for sale for home supporters.

A decision was made to give the away side extra tickets that would allow their supporters to sit on the North Stand, and today it has been confirmed that everything has been signed off - giving the League Two side an allocation of 6,069 on the night. They could triple the home support for the tie.

How many Grimsby Town fans could be at Sheffield Wednesday?

A statement on Grimsby’s website today read, “The Club have received official approval from Sheffield Wednesday’s Safety Advisory Group and South Yorkshire Police for the additional 2,000 tickets for tomorrow’s game against the Owls in the Carabao Cup game. This means that Town’s full allocation for tomorrow’s trip will now be 6,069 for our first trip to Hillsborough since 2003. Tickets for the game will remain on sale via the Blundell Park Ticket Office and online up until 3pm on Tuesday – no tickets will be on sale on the gate...

“We would like to thank the Mariners Trust for purchasing 200 of the additional tickets to help supporters attend tomorrow night’s game. We would also like to express our gratitude to both SWFC’s Safety Advisory Group and South Yorkshire Police for ensuring as many Mariners supporters could attend. We look forward to seeing thousands of Mariners at tomorrow’s game to cheer on David Artell’s side.”

Pedersen will be hoping for another strong performance from his youngsters as they take to the field at Hillsborough once again, with a place in round four up for grabs.

