Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, has confirmed that he’ll be using a young Owls side once again in the Carabao Cup tonight.

It’s Wednesday against Grimsby in round three of the competition this evening after both sides knocked out Premier League opponents last time out, with the Owls seeing off Leeds United and the Mariners pulling off the biggest shock of them all as they beat Manchester United via a penalty shootout.

Pedersen used predominantly U21s and U18s for the wins over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds to reach this stage, and he’s revealed that he’ll be doing so once again later this evening when David Artell’s side come to town. They’ve already beaten top-flight and third-tier opposition, now the young Owls will have to overcome a League Two opponent - and their manager is confident in their ability.

Henrik Pedersen’s Sheffield Wednesday selection hint

“We will go in with the same mentality as in the other games,” he told the media ahead of the tie. “We will have a young team, we will go and do everything we can to have a top performance and to win this football game. It will be a good evening again, I'm sure.

“I have a big group of young players with a big hunger and a big confidence. I know they are all really looking forward to it so much and I know they will go into it with an open heart and an open mind to this football game.”

Players such as Ernie Weaver, Reece Johnson and Jarvis Thornton are all expected to start after they were promoted permanently into the first team setup at Middlewood Road, while only a handful of senior squad members are likely to be part of the matchday squad.

The game is due to get underway at 7.45pm at S6, and Pedersen will be hoping that his young lads can go out and pull off another impressive result as they continue to play against seasoned professionals well above their years.

