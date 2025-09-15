Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, says that the team still feel the support of the Owls fans despite the current state of play around the club.

Wednesday’s attendances have dwindled this season as fans stay away from Hillsborough in protest against club owner, Dejphon Chansiri, as the club remains locked in limbo about the future. Even many of those who have already paid for season tickets are now opting not to go, and barely 20,000 were present this past Saturday for the 3-0 defeat to Bristol City.

But Pedersen understands the situation, he says, and insists that he and his side know that people want what is best for the club during what is a difficult time.

Henrik Pedersen still feels support from Sheffield Wednesday fans

“I feel in general that our atmosphere is good and that people in the stadium are doing what they can to support,” the Dane said. “We are ready for the whole situation around the football club, there is a lot of thought for what happens or what doesn't happen. But we still feel their support. We know that everyone in the stadium wants the best for our club and you can feel that from inside.”

Wednesday are up against Grimsby Town next as they look to try and book their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, but there’s a chance that the Owls fans see themselves outnumbered at Hillsborough for that one after it was confirmed that some Mariners fans will be in the North Stand, with home supporters boycotting this game as well.

Fewer than 8,000 fans were present as a young Wednesday side beat Leeds United in the last round, and it’s likely that even less will be there on Tuesday evening when Pedersen once again shuffles the pack and offers another chance to his academy graduates from Middlewood Road.

