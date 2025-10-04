Henrik Pedersen has named his Sheffield Wednesday XI for today’s difficult encounter against Coventry City.

The Dane has made the decision to go completely unchanged against the Sky Blues, opting to keep together the side that did so well against Birmingham City in midweek. Once more the bench is almost entirely made up of academy graduates.

It’s good news on the Barry Bannan front after he had to come off against the Blues a few days ago, however it’s no surprise after Pedersen explained that he’d be able to make it through this game before taking some time off during the international break.

Over on the other side, Victor Torp is only deemed fit enough to make the bench, while Josh Eccles misses out completely due to injury. Frank Lampard will be hoping to see his side carry on where they left off in the 4-0 hammering of Millwall earlier in the week.

Here’s how the two teams line up...

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Wednesday XI: Horvath, Palmer, Weaver, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Amass, Valery, Ingelsson, Bannan, Lowe, Cadamarteri

Coventry XI: Rushworth, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Grimes, Allen, Mason-Clark, Sakamoto, Wright, Thomas Asante

