Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has outlined plans for his players to take time off next week - but says he has not had conversations around strike action mooted in the national media this week.

Players are going about their business with great professionalism despite having been told on Monday that they would receive their wages late for the fifth month in seven. Some 24 hours later only a last-gasp equaliser prevented them earning a magnificent away win at Birmingham City.

Reports had suggested that Wednesday players were considering a walkout of training duties in light of the latest financial failing at the club. The Star reported that while individual opinions would be considered and respected, any en masse action was unlikely in the current circumstances. A July statement made on behalf of the players explained a decision to boycott a behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley and left open the possibility of similar action in due course.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Coventry City on Saturday, Pedersen outlined the fact that a number of players would be given time off next week to recover during the international break and made clear this was not in direct response to any refusal to take part.

“We have a group of players who have not been paid and a lot of them have played a lot this season,” Pedersen said. “I have had a lot of conversations with all of them about what next week looks like. Some players will have an extra day off, some will reduce their training, some will train as normal. It depends where they are.

“But is has not been a theme with the players that they don’t want to train because they have not been paid. We want to make an optimum plan for the boys, to stay as fresh as possible on Monday after the international break.”

DEFIANT: Henrik Pedersen has spoken positively about his players’ response to the current malaise at Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Getty Images

Great support has been lent between playing staff and the wider employee base at the club with regard to the current goings-on inflicted from above. Skipper Barry Bannan has been outspoken in his support of staff and increasingly concerned non-footballing employees, who were paid just £1,000 of their expected salaries this month. Pedersen has taken pride in how individuals in all walks of life are approaching the malaise.

“It is the same on the pitch and beside the pitch,” Pedersen said. “People try to take care and support each other and how the players support the staff and the coaches, how the coaches hand this to the players and the staff, how the staff support the players and the coaches. How we all mirror each other helps everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are. This commitment is fantastic to see.”

In a wide-ranging press conference Pedersen also touched on club advisor Amadeu Paixao, who is understood to have been in the Owls changing room following their defiant draw at St Andrews in midweek, with reports suggesting some players felt irked by his presence. Much has been asked of the Portuguese’s role at the club in recent years and with chairman Dejphon Chansiri off the clock, Paixao has been a regular feature around Middlewood Road in recent months.

“I have spoken more times with Amadeu about the salary, about players,” Pedersen said. “I have continuous dialogue with him. He has helped Kevin (Beadell, head of recruitment) a lot with the players and he has helped with new coaches.”

