By George Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 17:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing a first Championship home win of the season when they face Coventry City on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday will have ambitions of ending Coventry City’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign when the two sides meet at Hillsborough on Saturday lunchtime.

The Sky Blues will arrive in the Steel City with the Championship summit in their sights after recording a second successive victory with a 4-0 thrashing of Millwall at The Den on Wednesday night.

However, they will be going up against a spirited Wednesday team that has, against all odds, cobbled together a three-match unbeaten run. The Owls were seconds away from beating Birmingham City 2-1 at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening, only to concede a Demarai Gray equaliser deep into injury time, meaning the points were shared.

Ahead of the tussle with Frank Lampard’s free-scoring Sky Blues, here is how we think Wednesday could line up:

Horvath has started every game since arriving on loan from Cardiff City in August, and that trend will continue this weekend amid Pierce Charles' ongoing absence.

Iorfa has barely put a foot wrong recently, making the right-sided centre-back berth his own. His place in the starting XI isn't in question.

Crowned the Owls' Player of the Month for September on Friday, Weaver is one of the first names on the teamsheet right now after a string of excellent performances.

Alongside Iorfa and Weaver, Lowe has established himself as a key member of Wednesday's first-choice defence. He is another guaranteed starter.

