Sheffield Wednesday will have ambitions of ending Coventry City’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign when the two sides meet at Hillsborough on Saturday lunchtime.
The Sky Blues will arrive in the Steel City with the Championship summit in their sights after recording a second successive victory with a 4-0 thrashing of Millwall at The Den on Wednesday night.
However, they will be going up against a spirited Wednesday team that has, against all odds, cobbled together a three-match unbeaten run. The Owls were seconds away from beating Birmingham City 2-1 at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening, only to concede a Demarai Gray equaliser deep into injury time, meaning the points were shared.
Ahead of the tussle with Frank Lampard’s free-scoring Sky Blues, here is how we think Wednesday could line up: