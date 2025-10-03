The anonymous figure behind a social media account that has encouraged disgruntled Sheffield Wednesday supporters to storm the pitch this weekend has described the action as one he feels ‘needs to be taken’, despite likely legal repercussions.

Wednesday have found themselves in the clutches of constant crisis for most of the year, with news arriving this week of a seventh month in five that the club have found themselves unable to fulfil its monthly salary obligations to its workforce. Spiralling financial problems have left the club battling but bitterly under-resourced on the field and with a points deduction likely to join the growing list of EFL sanctions hanging over the club, supporter unrest is continuing to simmer.

Sheffield Wednesday fans protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri following the match against QPR | National World

Protests have taken different forms in recent months, with widespread media coverage highlighting the plight of the club and its employees. A 10th-minute display will once again take place during Saturday’s home clash with Coventry City, when the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust encourages all fans to raise black and yellow scarves and join in protest chanting.

Earlier this month an account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) - @OwlsOnThePitch - was started with the aim of gathering support of a pitch invasion during that 10th-minute protest. The account encourages peaceful action free of contact with players, stewards and officials and has instructed supporters wishing to engage in the protest to take seat in the centre circle until the game is abandoned. The account has garnered over 700 followers and has been something of a talking point online heading into the Coventry clash.

What are the potential repercussions?

Part of that talking point has centred on the potential repercussions for those who choose to take part, with discussion around what measures can be taken against individuals who take to the pitch.

Wednesday would likely face a fine and there is precedent for a suspended points deduction depending on the take-up of the protest and if the game were to be abandoned. Sustained issues could result in a club receiving a capacity reduction and or the partial or complete closure of a stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday were fined for a pitch invasion of a different kind, following their play-off miracle in May 2023. (Pic: Natalie Oxley) | Natalie Oxley

If identified, the personal and individual implications would be felt more personally. A multi-level punishment system, implemented in 2022, was the result of a coordinated crackdown on pitch invasions by the FA, the Premier League, and the EFL following an alarming rise in pitch-related incidents. The Football Supporters’ Association were also involved.

As per the regulations put in place by authorities, The Star understands any identified pitch invader is duty-bound to be slapped with an automatic club ban for all home and away matches and could face criminal prosecution as a ‘default response’. The invasion of the pitch is a criminal offense under the Football Offences Act 1991 and it is warned a conviction it could impact future employment and travel opportunities.

Beyond that, a Football Banning Order could be put in place for those found to have broken laws. These last for a minimum of three years and up to 10 years for more serious offences and - require the offender to surrender their passport to authorities for international matches played by their club or the national team. The ruling can also place restrictions on individuals’ movement around stadium areas on match days.

What has the organiser said?

Speaking to The Star on the condition of anonymity, the individual behind @OwlsOnThePitch said they were not and have never been directly involved in the organisation of previous protest movements brought about by the 1867 Group or the SWST.

“I was scrolling Twitter one night and realised I'd had enough of people saying it (a pitch invasion) couldn't be done, so I took it upon myself to take it on and try to start something anonymously,” they said. “I've reached out to lots of people for their take on it and had no idea how quickly it was going to take off, we had 600 followers in one day.

“We've run out of other options. I've seen the stuff about meetings with the EFL, with them only caring about games being fulfilled. I feel like this is the wake up needed to not only wake Chansiri up but wake the EFL up. I can't take anymore of the apathy in the fanbase at all.”

Dejphon Chansiri has come under huge pressure in recent months. | Getty Images

Put to them that in the absence of any sign of outright legal wrongdoing by Chansiri the EFL don’t necessarily have the immediate powers to remove an owner from a member club, the protestor said: “It's about applying pressure. The changes are coming with the IFR in terms of the Fit and Proper test, but this is a football and community club that is dying. With the IFR on the horizon I think this is the right message to send. I've had a lot of people from all walks of life saying it’s needed to happen and that this is the next step.”

The organiser accepts that anyone who makes the pitch tomorrow could face stringent legal repercussions and encourages those to make their own choices with that in mind. It’s a reality they admit they didn’t think through a great deal at the outset of his push for protest but on a personal level is ‘unbothered’ by what may come to him.

“Being perfectly honest, it's not something that I 100 per cent thought about at the start when starting the Twitter account,” they said. “I had no idea how big it was going to go and what sort of attention it was going to get. It was out of frustration. But the number of people saying they will get involved gives me faith that we can do this properly and see something like Reading had.

“It was out of frustration to start with and I would like to say I was thinking ahead with the repercussions. But now with where things are at, with people not getting paid, with the wider situation at Wednesday and the feeling of supporting the club, I've become fairly unbothered by what happens afterwards.

Sheffield Wednesday fans gathered outside the Thai Embassy to protest the ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. | Alex Miller

“I just want us freed by the situation we have now. I feel this is a step we need to take to essentially embarrass him (Chansiri). I don't feel like anything with the protests so far have been hard-hitting enough or have really made a difference, other than the boycott. This is something I think can really make a difference to show Chansiri we're serious.”

The point is made that hundreds of pitch invaders could in theory be more difficult to round-up than a handful, so with those legal repercussions in place, what take-up is the organiser expecting?

“That's the one thing I'm really unsure of,” he said. “There's been pushback from certain people and there's also been a huge support. I do feel that some people have become a bit more reticent in recent days as we approach matchday, so I'm really not sure in terms of numbers. Hopefully we can get something similar to what Reading had.”

What have others said?

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has made no direct statement on the idea of pitch invasion protest, in doing so neither endorsing or condemning such action. A statement released this week did perhaps allude to the plans though and read in part: “We recognise that supporters have chosen to express themselves in different ways over recent weeks, through both Trust-organised protests and actions arranged independently.

“As a Supporters’ Trust and Community Benefit Society, there will naturally be forms of protest that we will not formally endorse or promote. However, we fully understand the strength of feeling that has led to these actions being organised. Every supporter has the right to express themselves, and we will never stand in the way of anyone’s right to peaceful protest. The goal remains the same — to see lasting, positive change at our football club.”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen said: “We have not spoken about it today but I have heard about it. Of course the players and staff understand the frustration and we understand there are protests, but we also really hope it can be without risk and with safety for the fans.”

