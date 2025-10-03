George Brown has climbed up the ladder quickly since joining Sheffield Wednesday’s academy last year.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown, 19, has gone from playing for Leeds University Football Club Alliance to earning his first professional deal to scoring on his Championship debut over the last 18 months, and it must have been pretty surreal for him to hear his name chanted by thousands of Wednesdayites after finding goals against Portsmouth and Birmingham City recently.

The striker is establishing himself as a big player for Henrik Pedersen, who has praised him highly, and speaking to Alex Miller on this week’s episode of All Wednesday, our Owls writer likes what he’s seen from the talented teen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the youngster, Alex said, “I spoke to him after the game at Portsmouth when he scored on his first Championship start, and he’d played very, very well. He just comes across as a very confident and grounded lad. We’ve done interviews with youngsters in the past and it can feel like a bit of a learning curve for them, but with George it was like speaking to somebody in his third Championship season…

“You can see things in the way that he plays, too. He’s got a confidence in his body and the physicality that he can offer. He’s a bit of a throwback number nine striker… I rather suspect if you rewound time and dropped him where he was 18 months ago and told him that a year and a half later he’d have two Championship goals and a song - I think he might have thought you were a bit bonkers!”

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as Joe and Alex discuss the latest goings on at Hillsborough - on and off the pitch.

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join