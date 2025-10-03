"Thought you were a bit bonkers..." - Verdict on Sheffield Wednesday striker who's burst onto the scene
Brown, 19, has gone from playing for Leeds University Football Club Alliance to earning his first professional deal to scoring on his Championship debut over the last 18 months, and it must have been pretty surreal for him to hear his name chanted by thousands of Wednesdayites after finding goals against Portsmouth and Birmingham City recently.
The striker is establishing himself as a big player for Henrik Pedersen, who has praised him highly, and speaking to Alex Miller on this week’s episode of All Wednesday, our Owls writer likes what he’s seen from the talented teen.
Speaking about the youngster, Alex said, “I spoke to him after the game at Portsmouth when he scored on his first Championship start, and he’d played very, very well. He just comes across as a very confident and grounded lad. We’ve done interviews with youngsters in the past and it can feel like a bit of a learning curve for them, but with George it was like speaking to somebody in his third Championship season…
“You can see things in the way that he plays, too. He’s got a confidence in his body and the physicality that he can offer. He’s a bit of a throwback number nine striker… I rather suspect if you rewound time and dropped him where he was 18 months ago and told him that a year and a half later he’d have two Championship goals and a song - I think he might have thought you were a bit bonkers!”
