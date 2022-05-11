The Owls’ 2021/22 campaign came to a glum end on Monday night as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Sunderland and missed out on a place at Wembley as the Black Cats go on to face Wycombe Wanderers.

Moore, who looked crestfallen after the final whistle at Hillsborough, is now starting his plans for the new season, with talks set to take place with all of the players about what lies ahead for them.

But before that, the Owls boss says that they’ll be given a couple of days to collect their thoughts following Monday night’s disappointment before they get together as a collective for a bit of a debrief.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “What happens now is that I’ll let them go home, have a couple of days, and then we’ll come back together as a group and a squad in a day or two, and then we can talk and discuss what’s going to happen in the summer. I think it’s too fresh to discuss it now, they need a couple of days to settle down and then we’ll come together before we disperse for the summer.”

Wednesday will have several players leave the club this summer as numerous loans and contracts come to an end, and it’s thought that a retained list is relatively imminent as Moore switches his focuses to the 2022/23 season when they hope to push for promotion once again.

As things stand there has been no word on when the Owls will be back in for preseason – though it’s expected to be in June – or when their first friendlies will take place, however there are plenty of conversations to be had before then as Moore decides who will and won’t be part of the setup going forward.

