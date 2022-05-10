Wednesday U23s manager, Neil Thompson, and U18s boss, Andy Holdsworth, are currently overseeing another period of transition amongst the Owls youth, and it was always thought that a number of players would be moving on in the coming months.

Now it has been confirmed that Danny Wassell, Filimon Asfha and Caelan Kilheeney and Basile Zottos will all be leaving as they look to try and continue their careers elsewhere, with it being decided that none of the quartet are in the club’s plans going forward.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that 10 new scholars have been added to the U18 ranks for the season ahead, including highly-rated Isaac Holland – who has already played plenty of games for the Holdsworth’s side this season.

The full list of new scholars is Jarvis Thornton, Isaac Holland, Tony Yogane, Jack Phillips, Tyrell Dawes, Mario Bobea, Bruno Vilela De Carvalho Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Carlos De Sousa Raposo Rodrigues and Devlan Moses – all of whom will join the second year scholars in the current group.

They will begin their two-year scholarship in July as they look to take a step up in their young careers, with the 10 players being inducted at Hillsborough last week.

The club wished the exiting players all the best for their future, and thanked them for their service to the club during their time at Middlewood Road.

Basile Zottos will be leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer. (via @SWFC)