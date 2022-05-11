Sheffield Wednesday: Retained list beckons with several Owls set to leave

Moore’s side had a relatively good season in 2021/22, finishing fourth in League One, however suffered disappointment in the play-offs after being knocked out in the semifinals by Sunderland.

Now, with a whole host of players seeing their contracts expire at the end of June, the club is set to announce who will – and won’t – be sticking aroudn as they set their eyes on another promotion-chasing campaign in 2022/23.

When is the retained list deadline?

All clubs in the EFL must notify players as to whether or not they are going to being retained for next season by the third Saturday of May – which this year falls on May 21st – the league must also then be informed. Clubs aren’t under obligation to make their decisions public, but tend to do so anyway.

When does the EFL publish it?

The EFL will then publish the list of players who have been retained by the second Saturday in June – June 11th this year – however Wednesdayites will already know their own list with the Owls likely to publish it in the next couple of weeks.

Darren Moore has plenty of decisions to make at Sheffield Wednesday.

What happened last season?