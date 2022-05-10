Sheffield Wednesday duo offered contracts for next season – more could come

It was confirmed this week that both Fuad Sesay and Josh Ashman have been offered professional terms on the back of a solid second year of their scholarship at the club, however nothing has been confirmed yet as to whether they will put pen to paper.

The two defenders have both been part of Neil Thompson’s U23s of late after stepping up a level from the U18s, and – if they do stay – they’ll be keen to make further strides in the upcoming campaign in a new-look setup.

Sesay and Ashman, who are both 18, will be hoping for plenty more minutes in 2022/23, with the left back and centre back eager to continue their progression under the watchful eye of ‘Thommo’ and his staff.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently by The Star that another young prospect, Bailey Cadamarteri, was in talks about his first professional contract at Wednesday, and now – after turning 17 this week – he can now sign a deal if terms are reached.

A whole host of new scholars were announced recently as the U18 group gets freshened up, and a host have youngsters have also been confirmed to be on their way out.

Darren Moore has taken a keen interest in the youth setup at Hillsborough since taking over as manager, and will be keeping a watchful eye on the progress of all the youngsters in the season to come.