Wednesday lost 2-1 to the Black Cats over two legs as they crashed out of the play-offs on Monday evening, with a sloppy goal conceded at both the Stadium of Light and Hillsborough in what was called a ‘bridge too far’ by the manager.

When asked whether he’d have done anything differently having seen how things played out over two legs, Moore told The Star, “Looking back, was there much I’d change? They were two tight games. I’d change the two elementary lapses in concentration… I’d change those things. But over the course of it, no, I wouldn’t change much. I wish we could’ve got into more threatening positions and got the final touch on the ball.

“When you look back over 180 minutes, they didn’t create too much. There wasn’t that much in it. It’s tough one to take now - and in a few days I don’t think the hurt will have gone away, but what it will do is make me lift my head and look over the course of the season and go from there.”

The Owls boss was visibly disappointed after the game, and spent plenty of time speaking to his players before heading out to address the media, and he admits that he had to choose his words carefully.

Moore went on to say, “I tried to stay in the changing room for as long as I could before coming out, because I’m disappointed… I’m disappointed for the whole of the club. I came here with so much determination to get this place going.

“Although some things have been great this season with the club, which is what we wanted and have to build on, the disappointment is to not go on and win it. I’m competitive, so I’m disappointed, and my words at the moment are being picked carefully – I have to, because there’s so much emotion.”

Darren Moore was left emotional by Sheffield Wednesday's play-off defeat. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)