It’s been long argued that Wednesday were a team without an identity or a style of play that observers could pin on them.

However, against the Black Cats they were consistent in their attacking play and how they went about it – potentially offering something that boss Darren Moore can build around on a regular basis.

All three of the Owls’ goals came from wide areas – Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory all on target – and a former Leeds United player was impressed by how quickly when in attack Moore’s men got the ball to the flanks and then quickly into the box.

Lee Gregory scored Sheffield Wednesday's third and final goal of the game against Sunderland at Hillsborough on Tuesday night

Ex-England international Danny Mills said he was impressed by how well the home side stuck to their plan to see off Sunderland.

"I thought they were very well organised, they clearly had a plan to get down the side of Sunderland, exploit the spaces in behind the full-backs and get balls into the box,” said Mills, speaking during co-commentary on Talksport 2, .

"They did the dimple things very, very well. I was really impressed by their organisation, they had a gameplan and stuck to it.”

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday after their win over Sunderland

On the first goal, scored by the impressive Corbeanu on his first start, Mills added: "The first finish was absolutely sublime - it was a really difficult one, it was bobbling, came to him on his right foot, it's a little bit behind him, bouncing up and he just stroked it into the far corner.

"From that moment on, Sheffield Wednesday were really in control of the game. Sunderland had one or two half chances, a couple of goalmouth scrambles but they never really threatened and once they went 2-0 up just before half time that was it really. To score straight after the break that was it, game over. Sunderland had no answers.”