The 29-year-old is a free agent and could so in theory be signed and registered immediately despite the fact the transfer window is closed.

The Star exclusively reported earlier this week that the club were mulling over a potential deal for Mendez-Laing, who has been out of contract since he left Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough in the summer.

A bustling wide attacker who has Premier League experience with Cardiff City, he is no stranger to Steel City football having spent a short time on loan at Sheffield United in 2011.

Asked whether he could confirm Wednesday’s interest, Moore said: “He’s in training with us. I thought to myself, ‘let’s get him’. We’ll assess him and see how it goes over the course of time, but yes, he’s up here training with us at the moment.

“There’s no real timescale on a decision just yet. We’ve just allowed him to come in, blow off the cobwebs and let us assess exactly where he’s at.”

Moore confirmed last week that wheels were already in motion with regard to the forthcoming transfer window.

He told The Star: “People may look in and think everything only happens in January, but the work has started already.

