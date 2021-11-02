The Owls put in a confident performance against the Black Cats, with goals from Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory securing a comfortable victory that got them back on track in League One and compounded the recent troubles for Johnson’s side.

But the Sunderland boss says that he’s confident that his side can fix things quickly, urging people not to ‘throw the baby out with the bathwater’ even though they’re in a tough run of form at present.

Speaking after the game Johnson said, “I’ve got to be careful because I don’t want to come across like I’m delusional but I’m pretty confident that we can turn this form around pretty quickly. I think we’ve got some good players coming back to fitness and I think we have been on the end of a Championship run that’s exposed us a little bit in terms of the extra game on Saturday, in which we were really poor – there’s no denying that.

“I didn’t feel today that we were ever out of the game. I felt like we were the better side in between the boxes and I thought they were the better side in both boxes. They defended their box better than us and obviously they scored the three goals and were a bit sharper.

“I don’t think it was a reason to throw the baby out with the bathwater as much today. Obviously, it’s my job now to take the heat and any pressure that comes with it. I have got a huge belief in what we’re going to do. We’ll be alright. We’ll go on a run.”

The Black Cats had more shots (14) and more possession (64.3%) than Wednesday did at Hillsborough on Saturday, however only one of their shots on target was really enough to trouble Owls stopper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Lee Johnson, manager of Sunderland, didn't think Sheffield Wednesday deserved to win 3-0. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)