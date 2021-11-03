Corbeanu joined the Owls on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer, but has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances during his time at the club so far.

But after helping inspire Wednesday to a comeback – and almost a victory – against Cheltenham Town, Moore decided the time was right to hand him a starting berth in League One. And he certainly didn’t disappoint.

The 19-year-old scored the opening goal and then assisted the second as Wednesday beat the Black Cats 3-0, and his manager says that he’s done a lot of work to get himself ready for senior football.

Moore told the media afterwards, “When he arrived off international duty he went down sick – he was ill. Physically it took a lot out of him, but also once he got back we’ve been working with him. Credit to Theo, because he’s been doing some incredible work in training, and tonight was the night for him.

“That performance from him would not have been anywhere near with where he was a month or two months ago, so credit to him for the work that he’s been doing, and also for his patience. We’ve been waiting for the right time, and we just thought that the way he came on on Saturday, it was right to start him tonight. He gave us a good outlet with his ability and flair.”

The winger did come off, however, with cramp - something that Wednesday will assess before the Plymouth Argyle game.