The 19-year-old winger hasn’t had too much game time at Hillsborough since making his loan switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but after plenty of work on the training ground he was handed a starting berth on Tuesday night against Sunderland – albeit in an unfamiliar position as a left wing back.

But despite the positional switch, Corbeanu hit the ground running, and finished the first half with a goal and assist to his name, before leaving the field in the second half to a standing ovation and chants of ‘Theo, Theo’ around Hillsborough.

The Wolves youngster said afterwards that it was a special occasion for him, telling the club, “It was an amazing feeling… This is a day that I’ll never forget - my first goal for this great club, and to celebrate with the fans was a really surreal feeling.

“I’m really happy about it, happy about the performance - the team and my own - and we got three points.

“Coming off a few draws none of us were really happy, so I think this is a great way to bounce back and put us in a good mood going forward.

“I was going to take a touch, and I thought ‘Should I take a touch?’, but I’ve been working on it in training - one touch finishing - and it paid off now. I’m happy I did.”