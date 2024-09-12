Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR injury news with 3 out and 4 doubts

Yan Valery. | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend after the international break

Sheffield Wednesday take on QPR in their upcoming Championship fixture. The Owls head into the game on the back of three defeats in a row in the league.

They won 4-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle on the opening day but have since been beaten by Sunderland, Leeds United and Millwall. Here is a look at the latest team news ahead of this weekend...

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will need to make checks on defensive pair Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe ahead of their upcoming fixture against QPR. They will also need to assess Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe following their international duties.

Danny Röhl has said: “We have some question marks. I think it was a tough week in this direction. We have a question mark with Dominic Iorfa and we have a question mark with Iky (Ihiekwe) and a question mark with Di’Shon.

"Then you can count how many centre-backs there are. But we try and we are positive. This is sometimes what happens in football. If everybody is available, you have a lot of players and if you have question marks, then you have to find different ways and we will find (them). I am more and more positive today. The key is our team performance and not individuals.”

Right-back Yan Valery has had a calf issue recently and his boss said: “He had a small calf issue. But we brought him back, he had treatment, and he was back on the grass on Tuesday. There are no doubts, no question marks, and this is a good thing.”

The Tunisian Football Federation released a statement: “After the training session on Tuesday evening, the player Yan Valery felt some sharp pain in the calf, the doctor of the national team decided to subject him to MRI, which proved that he suffers a minor tear, which deserves a medical rest. Therefore, he will not be in the fault of the technical framework of the national team in the next two matches.”

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer has been out with a finger injury and it remains to be seen at this stage when he will be back. James Beadle is the number one with Pierce Charles on the bench.

Elsewhere, midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is out. Speaking prior to the Millwall game, Rohl said: “For Nath it is a big, big pity. He will be out for a couple of weeks again, it was a shame after the game and when I got the message I was really sad about this situation. But this is football, sometimes it is not fair and for me it is about staying together, helping him and we will do it and bring him stronger back.”

QPR

QPR have no fresh injury news ahead of their trip up north to face Sheffield Wednesday. They almost have a clean bill of health, with their only absentee being attacking midfielder Ilias Chair. He has a back problem and isn’t expected to be back for their game at Hillsborough. The R’s won 2-1 away at Luton Town in their last outing.