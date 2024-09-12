Sheffield Wednesday may be without three of their centre backs as they play host to Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are back in action on Saturday afternoon now that the international break has come to an end, but they may not be at full strength despite a fitness boost with regards to Yan Valery.

Valery suffered a ‘minor tear’ to his calf whilst away with Tunisia that many feared would keep him out of action for Wednesday, however it has since been confirmed that he is ready and available should he be called upon at Hillsborough. The same isn’t certain of three of his other defenders though - and there will definitely be no return for Nathaniel Chalobah following his latest injury setback last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have some question marks, it was a tough week in this direction,” Röhl said. “We have a Dom Iorfa, with Michael Ihiekwe, and with Di’Shon Bernard. So you can count how many centre backs are available at the moment, or how many are really strong. But we’ll try, and I’m positive that we’ll find a way. Nath is still not available, but that is it.”

Wednesday play host to QPR at 3pm as they seek a return to winning ways, but those ‘question marks’ over a handful of his defensive options does give him something to think about when selecting his backline. It may even force his hand in terms of what formation to line up in.

Their opponents head to S6 on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, and the Owls will certainly have to put in a performance if they’re to pick up a much-needed three points.