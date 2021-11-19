That’s according to Owls stalwart Liam Palmer, speaking to The Star amid a defensive injury crisis at the club that could see Brennan handed increased senior opportunity.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international has featured in five cup outings over the past couple of seasons and is fresh off an experience-building loan spell with National League promotion hopefuls Notts County.

Brennan couldn’t feature in the Owls’ FA Cup tie at Plymouth in midweek due to being cup-tied but has shown attributes Scotland international Palmer believes will help in the step up.

“He’s a natural leader I think and for someone so young to be so vocal and assured is good to see,” he said.

“I’m not just going to go out and offer my advice or speak to someone if I don’t think they need it. He’s on the right path, he’s gone out and got a bit of experience which will do him the world of good.

“He came in the other night [against Harrogate], slotted in and did really well alongside David [Agbonotohoma] as well.

“He’s a young lad coming in on the fringes of the first team but he’s acting like he’s played a number of games and that he’s been around for years, which is pleasing to see.”

The man who will have the final say on his level of involvement is Wednesday boss Darren Moore of course, who suggested Brennan has every chance having come back from Notts County.

Ciaran Brennan has already stepped out for Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa Johns Trophy this season.

“We called him back from that loan because we felt it was right,” he said. “Both clubs came to an agreement and now Ciaran has to come back into the frame as a defender.

“He has to see it as an opportunity to stake a claim. This is football and this is part and parcel of it.

“Ciaran is back in with the squad and has to be looking to keep his performance levels high. When we feel it’s right to call upon him we will do that.