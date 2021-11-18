Darren Moore could change Sheffield Wednesday system to combat injury crisis

The Owls manager admitted the balance of his side was all wrong in their FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening, with injury to Marvin Johnson and others having disrupted the make-up of the 3-5-2 formation that has been favoured of late.

Wednesday could be without eight first team players including star men in both boxes in Dominic Iorfa and Lee Gregory.

Josh Windass is nearing a return to match contention and midfield pair Massimo Luongo and George Byers are far on in their recovery.

Asked whether a change of system would make it easier to combat the loss of players in key positions, Moore said: “The system has been solid but losing Marvin on Sunday and a quick turnaround here, we tried to fix it but it wasn’t right. It just didn’t look right.

“We’ll look at that and the personnel in terms of what we’ve got from there and the condition of the players in the next 48 hours. That’s what will determine that.

“But we will look at one or two things going forward and see if we can address the matter.

“Losing Marvin knocked all the balance out of the team. We tried to drop Pato in there to give us some solidity but it was far too easy for them to cut through and that tells you the balance wasn’t right.”