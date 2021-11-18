The 30-year-old defender, who captained the side in their 4-0 Papa Johns Trophy win over Harrogate Town earlier this month, has been a consistent performer on the right hand side and has so far made 17 appearances in all competitions in what is his second spell with the club.

Owls boss Darren Moore has described the club’s current injury malaise as the worst he’s ever seen in 30 years in professional football and admitted the club would be looking into the free agent market for solutions.

It now transpires that an injury to Hunt’s hand could keep him out in the medium term, depending on tests to be run this week.

“Jack Hunt has got a broken bone in his hand so we will see where he is at,” Moore said.

“We are seeing if it is something that needs to be pinned or just a splint in it. We are hoping it is more of a splint. If it is a splint, that means he will be available to play for the team.

“If it is a pin, he will be out for weeks.”

Should the injury only require minor treatment, it could be that Hunt plays over the next few weeks with protective apparatus on his hand.

