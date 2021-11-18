There was a suggestion that his search could well focus on defenders, given injuries to Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson and Lewis Gibson.
So who are the options that could be available to Wednesday? Taking out the likes of former Manchester City man Eliaquim Mangala who would surely represent something of an unrealistic option, we took a look at 10 potential additions.
From former Derby County captains to New Zealand internationals, there are a few solid candidates, should Moore press on with the search.
..and given Sheffield Wednesday's injury crisis at current, particularly at the back, Darren Moore has said he'll be on the lookout for an addition or two. But who's available? Let's take a look at a few 'realistic' options.
A former Nottingham Forest and Hull City captain with international experience with the USA, Lichaj has played on the right of a back three previously and would bring huge experience to the Wednesday squad. Started out in the Premier League with Aston Villa and spent time on loan with Leeds United among others. Last seen playing in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrük.
Still a youngster at 24, Mason has League One experience with Coventry City and spent last season on loan at St Mirren. His career hasn't gone exactly as he may have hoped after making a Premier League debut for Watford in 2017, but he ticks a couple of Moore boxes in that he is naturally left-footed and good on the ball.
A former England youth international who came through the system at Liverpool, Yorkshire-born Wisdom is still only 28 and would be a signing that could make a lot of sense. Has trained with Derby County in recent months, where from he was released amid financial problems in the summer. Played 38 league games for them last season and wore the captain's armband on occasion.
