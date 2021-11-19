The 27-year-old forward, who signed a new contract with the club in August, has been out of action since the start of pre-season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

And his is a presence that has been badly missed by a side who have struggled to convert their chances this season.

Windass was the Owls’ top scorer last season and stepped up his form when the pressure was felt most at the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was pictured in full training last week and is believed the former Rangers man did not travel to their FA Cup replay clash with Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday in order to step up his recovery efforts at Middlewood Road.

Asked whether Windass was likely to be able to play a part in Saturday’s trip to the Wham Stadium, Moore marked him out as a maybe.

Injured Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass could make a return to action this weekend, Darren Moore said.

“We will have a look,” he said. “I won't give anything definitive now.

“We will see how Josh is and go from there.”

Windass’ eventual return will be a huge boost at a difficult time for the club in terms of numbers. With Lee Gregory the leading absence, the striking department is one of several areas Wednesday are light in in what Darren Moore has described as the worst injury crisis he has seen in a 30-year football career.