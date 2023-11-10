News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall: Team news, talking points, stats and a view on the Lions

Sheffield Wednesday are back home this weekend as they welcome Millwall and their new manager Joe Edwards to Hillsborough in the Championship

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Watch The Lowdown - The Star's football writers Joe Crann and Alex Miller take you through Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall with team news, stats, talking points, a view on the Lions and a word from the manager Danny Rohl on Barry Bannan's red card appeal.

The Owls are looking to build on decent recent performances, even if the results haven't always gone their way, while for Millwall it's the first match in charge for new boss Joe Edwards who was officially announced as Gary Rowett's successor earlier this week.

Related topics:Barry Bannan