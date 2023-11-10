Watch The Lowdown - The Star's football writers Joe Crann and Alex Miller take you through Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall with team news, stats, talking points, a view on the Lions and a word from the manager Danny Rohl on Barry Bannan's red card appeal.

The Owls are looking to build on decent recent performances, even if the results haven't always gone their way, while for Millwall it's the first match in charge for new boss Joe Edwards who was officially announced as Gary Rowett's successor earlier this week.