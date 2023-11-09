Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is enjoying the growth of his relationship with the club's 'massive' fan base - but is under no illusions that the club needs to earn points to keep it moving forward.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls welcome a Millwall side that will be hoping to impress new manager Joe Edwards on Saturday - with a second win of the campaign the aim of the game. Of Röhl's four matches in charge of Wednesday so far they have played only once at home, when a South Yorkshire derby atmosphere helped earn a 2-0 win.

Wednesday supporters have taken full advantage of Röhl's surname fitting nicely into chants and spent much of the weekend's unfortunate defeat at Bristol City serenading him from the away end. Wednesday sit nine points adrift of the safety spaces and while the relationship between dugout and fan base is one the German describes as 'special', he has ultimate focus on the job at hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It shows me first that they are a little bit happy about the performances in the last weeks," he said. "This is a good signal that we are on the process. It is good that they are happy with me but in the end we need the good results, we need points. I am more happy if we take something on Saturday, then we can sing all together! It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this club; I have a feel for the city and the stadium that we are on the same page and this is what I like.

"I think we can create a good energy with our massive fans. Against Rotherham there was a feeling on and off the pitch as if we were one group, as if we were ready to go and this is the feeling we need again on Saturday."

The German boss would like to see a return performance from the stands on the Rotherham win, with hopes they will be able to extend his one-from-one record at S6 against the Lions.