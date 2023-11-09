Danny Röhl love affair with 'massive' Sheffield Wednesday fans is growing - but he needs more
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is enjoying the growth of his relationship with the club's 'massive' fan base - but is under no illusions that the club needs to earn points to keep it moving forward.
The Owls welcome a Millwall side that will be hoping to impress new manager Joe Edwards on Saturday - with a second win of the campaign the aim of the game. Of Röhl's four matches in charge of Wednesday so far they have played only once at home, when a South Yorkshire derby atmosphere helped earn a 2-0 win.
Wednesday supporters have taken full advantage of Röhl's surname fitting nicely into chants and spent much of the weekend's unfortunate defeat at Bristol City serenading him from the away end. Wednesday sit nine points adrift of the safety spaces and while the relationship between dugout and fan base is one the German describes as 'special', he has ultimate focus on the job at hand.
"It shows me first that they are a little bit happy about the performances in the last weeks," he said. "This is a good signal that we are on the process. It is good that they are happy with me but in the end we need the good results, we need points. I am more happy if we take something on Saturday, then we can sing all together! It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this club; I have a feel for the city and the stadium that we are on the same page and this is what I like.
"I think we can create a good energy with our massive fans. Against Rotherham there was a feeling on and off the pitch as if we were one group, as if we were ready to go and this is the feeling we need again on Saturday."
The German boss would like to see a return performance from the stands on the Rotherham win, with hopes they will be able to extend his one-from-one record at S6 against the Lions.
"At home it is always special with the crowd at our backs," he said. "In all the matches, home or away, we have had great support from all of our fans when we've played. We've played well but not always successful and this is where we need to improve. This starts again on Saturday, it is the next game and we need to take points and take the next step."