Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into Hillsborough on Sunday to see their side pick up their first win of the season against Rotherham United

26 great pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans as almost 30,000 see a win over Rotherham United

It was a long time coming but Sheffield Wednesday finally picked up their first win of the season on Sunday after beating Rotherham United 2-0 at Hillsborough.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:54 GMT

Long suffering Sheffield Wednesday fans have been wondering when those first three points were going to come from but thanks to a double from former Miller Michael Smith, the Owls are up and running and the smiles are back on the faces of Wednesdayites.

It was a big day for new boss Danny Rohl and he was serenaded at the end but the appreciative home support, with hopes now that Wednesday can kick on from this and rise away from the bottom three in the Championship table.

MORE: ‘I’ll never forget this’ - Watch smiling Danny Röhl thank loud Sheffield Wednesday crowd

He said: "Now it’s about creating a winning mindset and we have to do everything with a smile because we have to enjoy playing football… We have trained hard in the last 10 days and now we’ve seen the direction of how we want to play.

"We scored two goals and got a clean sheet and a great performance with high-intensity performance against a difficult opponent. The short-term goal is to stay in the league and we need a lot of points. It would be amazing to create something special because the potential here is huge.”

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know in the stands at Hillsborough for that big Owls win

Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into Hillsborough on Sunday to see their side pick up their first win of the season against Rotherham United

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into Hillsborough on Sunday to see their side pick up their first win of the season against Rotherham United Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into Hillsborough on Sunday to see their side pick up their first win of the season against Rotherham United Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into Hillsborough on Sunday to see their side pick up their first win of the season against Rotherham United Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into Hillsborough on Sunday to see their side pick up their first win of the season against Rotherham United Photo: Steve Ellis

