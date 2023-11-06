Ahead of their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Millwall have appointed a former Chelsea coach as their new manager.

After the decision to part ways with Gary Rowett after a substantial spell with the Lions, it has been confirmed that the ex-Blues coach was leaving his job with England’s U20s to take on the top job in Bermondsey.

They said in a statement today, “Millwall Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Joe Edwards as its new Head Coach.

“The 37-year-old joins The Lions alongside Andy Myers, who will be installed as Assistant Head Coach. Adam Barrett - who has overseen the last four matches on a caretaker basis - and Andy Marshall, meanwhile, will remain part of the club’s backroom staff.

“A youth team prospect at Chelsea, Edwards made his first foray into coaching with The Blues at the age of 19, overseeing FA Youth Cup victories before being promoted to the first-team set-up under Frank Lampard.”

The manager, who is just a few years older than Owls boss, Danny Röhl, spoke of his excitement at landing the job, saying, “Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family," Edwards told millwallfc.co.uk. "Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as Head Coach.

"Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step up. To do it at a club like this, to be Head Coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited."