Changes pondered and a familiar face: Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Millwall - gallery

It's almost matchday at Hillsborough once again, and with no fresh injury concerns Danny Röhl has almost a full Sheffield Wednesday contingent to pick from.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 10th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Juan Delgado is still out, as is Momo Diaby - who remains unregistered anyway - but other than that it sounds like the Owls are in a pretty good space on the fitness front.

Josh Windass was back in training on Thursday and is set to train again today ahead of the clash with Millwall, however a decision has yet to be made on whether or not he'll be deemed fit enough to make it back into the German's XI.

Could Lee Gregory may be in with a chance to haunt his former club as a familiar face for the travelling fans, and is there a decision to be made on the goalkeeper front?

We had a go at predicting what Röhl might go for at S6 tomorrow:

This is one that is very much up for debate after the mix up at Ashton Gate, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Devis Vasquez given a chance. But Röhl may well look for continuity and choose to look at the good work from his keeper v Bristol City.

1. Cameron Dawson - GK

It's been mentioned before, but Paterson's engine and work rate will take him far under the current manager with his desire to constantly press. Offers a wealth of versatility if changes are needed, too.

2. Callum Paterson - RWB

Iorfa's been really good since the new manager came in, and again on Saturday he showed some excellent qualities. His drive forward is appreciated, too.

3. Dominic Iorfa - RCB

He came in for some criticism in the early stages of the season, but Diaby has barely put a foot wrong under the current manager. Big, powerful, and a strong unit in the heart of defence.

4. Bambo Diaby - CB

