Changes pondered and a familiar face: Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Millwall - gallery
It's almost matchday at Hillsborough once again, and with no fresh injury concerns Danny Röhl has almost a full Sheffield Wednesday contingent to pick from.
Juan Delgado is still out, as is Momo Diaby - who remains unregistered anyway - but other than that it sounds like the Owls are in a pretty good space on the fitness front.
Josh Windass was back in training on Thursday and is set to train again today ahead of the clash with Millwall, however a decision has yet to be made on whether or not he'll be deemed fit enough to make it back into the German's XI.
Could Lee Gregory may be in with a chance to haunt his former club as a familiar face for the travelling fans, and is there a decision to be made on the goalkeeper front?
We had a go at predicting what Röhl might go for at S6 tomorrow: