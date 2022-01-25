The Owls finalised a loan deal for Preston North End defender, Jordan Storey, last week as the 24-year-old became their first January signing, and they are hoping to finalise a move for young Arsenal attacker, Tyreece John-Jules, before the week is out.

But with just seven days left to go before the transfer window slams shut, there is plenty more that could be done by Darren Moore and his recruitment team as they seek to build a Wednesday side capable of making a promotion push in the second half of the season.

When exactly does window close?

The transfer window will close for Wednesday and the other teams around England at 11pm on Monday evening – with clubs looking to get all of their business done as early as possible before that deadline.

Who have the Owls been linked with?

Along with Storey and John-Jules, Moore’s side have actually been linked with a lot of players over the last few weeks – some of which appear to be more feasible than others.

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday having had a spell at Doncaster Roers under Owls boss Darren Moore

Some of those names included former Newcastle United youngster, Stuart Findlay, ex-Doncaster Rovers loanee, Josh Sims, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts and Tariq Uwakwe, currently of Chelsea.

Wednesday are still restricted to free agents and loan signings, something that has certainly made Moore’s job harder when it comes to recruitment.

What do they need?

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for some more new signings this month.

The first priority for Wednesday this window was always going to be a centre back. It was a position that Moore was desperate to bolster given the defensive crisis that has taken place due to injuries in recent months.

Storey’s arrival helps that, but it is still thought that the club are chasing another left-footed central defender if possible.

John-Jules’ versatility, if it gets done, will plug another gap as he can play up front, as a 10 or out wide when required – so a move for him could tick plenty of boxes for the Owls.

It’s not believed to be high up the priority list for Wednesday, but if Moore does decide that he wants to switch to a back four then a left back could be a prudent signing this month – the club haven’t really had a natural player in that position since Morgan Fox left.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore blasted his side's defending in defeat at Oxford United.

Could anybody leave?

Outgoings are definitely possible this month. The Wednesday boss has said that they’ve had a couple of enquiries about some of the young players at the club – with potential loan moves on the cards.

It has previously been reported that the likes of Ciaran Brennan, Korede Adedoyin, Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock and Josh Dawodu could all be on the move if the right loan option arises, but at this point only Alex Hunt – to Oldham Athletic – has actually been finalised.

Moore stated over the weekend that the club’s on-loan players are set to stick around for the second half of the season as things stand, however noted that there was no decision yet on what would happen with Everton’s Lewis Gibson.