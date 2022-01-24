The 20-year-old attacker, who prefers to play as a nine or a ten, was linked with Wednesday late last week, and it’s now thought that terms between the two clubs have now been all but agreed in order for him to make the switch to Hillsborough.

John-Jules spent the first half of the season out on loan with Blackpool in the Championship, but was recalled from his loan by the Gunners earlier this month in order to try and get him a more suitable loan move elsewhere.

The Star understands that, if all goes well, a deal could be finalised within the next 48 hours, and it’s understood that the youngster has rebuffed interest from the Championship, League One and also overseas in order to reunite with Darren Moore.

Moore and TJJ worked together at Doncaster Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign, with the England youth international picking up five goals and three assists in 18 League One appearances under the current Wednesday boss.

It’s thought that John-Jules was eager to work with Moore again this season, and for that reason has made Wednesday his number one priority when it comes to choosing a club for the second half of the 2021/22 season.

The attacker is highly-rated at Arsenal, and still has a contract until 2024, and his parent club are keen for him to get some important minutes under his belt at a club with the stature of the Owls.

Tyreece John-Jules looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)