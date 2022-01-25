The Owls have plenty of players on loan at present, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Gibson, Lewis Wing, Olamide Shodipo and Florian Kamberi being joined this month by Preston North End’s Jordan Storey.

Wednesday also had Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, however his spell was cut short earlier in the year as Wolves sent him out to MK Dons for the second half of the campaign – and there have been fears by some that he may not be the only exit.

But with the likes of Peacock-Farrell, who has been almost ever-present this season, Moore says that they’re set to stick around.

Speaking to The Star over the weekend, the Owls boss revealed that he was hoping everyone stayed put, however did suggest that a couple of youngsters – who he says have attracted interest – could go out on loan.

He explained, “With the loan players, as far as I know they’re all fine, and they will all continue as normal. In the next nine days the window will shut, and then we’ll work with what we’ve got and work from there.

“We’ll keep working to try and add to it, but there’s also opportunities for one or two to maybe go out. Hopefully we’ll keep everyone together, because we certainly need the bodies for the fixtures coming up.”

Sheffield Wednesday could still do plenty of work in the January transfer window before it closes.