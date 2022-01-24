The Star reported this week that Wednesday were hoping to wrap up a move for the 20-year-old in the next 48 hours, with it being thought that terms on his loan have been all-but agreed between the two clubs.

John-Jules had spent the first half of the season on loan with Blackpool, but both he – and Miguel Azeez at Portsmouth – were recalled recently due to insufficient game time at their respective loan clubs.

TJJ had a solid spell on loan in League One with Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers in 2020/21, and the understanding is that he’s keen to work with his former manager again at Hillsborough – and it would appear that Arsenal are eager to make sure they make the right decision for the England youth international.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners’ 0-0 draw with Burnley at the weekend, Arteta explained, “Miguel Azeez had Covid so he has not been involved at all… Tyreece John-Jules, we brought him back for different reasons. The loan spells and the things that we wanted to achieve with him weren’t happening, so we decided to call them back, sit down, think and now talk and discuss what the best plan is, going forwards.

“Within the context we are in now as well, they can help with some numbers, which is good.”

Meanwhile, when asked if their recall would be followed up by loans elsewhere, Arteta said, “It’s a possibility we are going to explore now when we have some normality after the Burnley game – where we have a break, and the transfer window starts to shut – what the best options are for these individuals.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Sheffield Wednesday target, Tyreece John-Jules. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)