The Owls conceded three disappointing goals over the weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by Oxford United, with Moore’s side twice leading at the Kassam Stadium only to concede a late goal by former Owl, Sam Winnall.

Now, given the nature of the goals by Oxford, Moore is mulling over whether to give Storey a start against Ipswich on Saturday, and he says that it was imperative that Wednesday signed a player like the 24-year-old in order to balance out their backline.

Speaking to The Star after the defeat over the weekend, when asked if the goals conceded strengthened the case for Storey to start, Moore said, “We’ve brought Jordan in for a reason, whether those goals had gone in today or not… We’ve brought him in for a reason, and that’s not for one game - it’s for the entire second half of the season.

“It’s an area that I felt needed more balance and consistency, and it’s about putting the right person in the right position. That’s something we’ve not had for a large amount of games because of the injuries that we’ve had.

“That’s why we’ve brought Jordan in - we’ll assess him, he’s been in a couple of days, and now we’ve got a full week to work. So we’ll see how he goes for next week.”

Wednesday once again played Liam Palmer, who is a right back by trade, and Marvin Johnson – predominantly a left winger – as two of their three centre backs on Saturday, with Moore’s hand being forced by injuries to the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson.

Storey, who only signed last week, was named on the bench against Oxford, but now Moore will be considering throwing the Preston North End loanee into the starting XI against the Tractor Boys when Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough rolls around.