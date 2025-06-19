Sheffield Wednesday are under embargo and a three-window fee restriction at present with regards to the non-payment of their players.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood that, at the time of writing, many members of the Owls’ squad are still owed their wages for the month of May, with only a handful having been paid up after a lengthy delay.

The latest financial debacle saw Wednesday embargoed until all payments have been settled, while the restriction came on the back of them breaching the English Football League’s 30-day rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst under embargo the club are limited in terms of how many players they can sign, only being allowed to ‘staff up’ to 23 ‘permitted players’, and the fee restriction means that they won’t be able to sign anybody in any deals that require payment until January 2027.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer restrictions

Now it has emerged that there is another factor to take into account – what sort of wages they can pay. We already know that whilst under embargo the Owls cannot give contracts that last more than a year or sign loan players for more than half a season, but it’s also understood that there is also a cap on how much they can pay new signings.

While it’s not a figure that will be confirmed by the EFL, and things can be taken into account on a case-by-case basis, The Star understands that it is around £7,000 a week. That’s a figure that would further limit the sort of player that the Owls can recruit.

What that means for the likes of Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo, who are not technically new players, remains to be seen, and it’s thought that conversations are taking place on that topic at the moment. It may be that the club could go over the limit due to them being renewed contracts rather than new signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with the 23-man limit, the wage cap will disappear as soon as player payments are fulfilled and the embargo is lifted, however as the Owls’ next payday approaches there are no guarantees that they’ll be out of embargo anytime soon.