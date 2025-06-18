Sheffield Wednesday are now under both an embargo and a three-window fee restriction - but what exactly does that mean?

The embargo has been in place for a couple of weeks now, and the transfer fee restriction kicked in as soon as the Owls breached the 30-day rule due to persistent defaults, but only today was the restriction officially confirmed by the English Football League after a change in their regulations allowed them to do so. It was also announced that Wednesday are appealing it.

Both the club and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, have been charged by the EFL on the back of the late and unpaid payments for May, and with many senior players still without what is owed to them there isn’t much light at the end of the tunnel. Especially with the next payday just around the corner.

But there has been a bit of confusion regarding embargoes and restrictions, with some using them interchangeably. So here’s a recap of what they mean and how long they’ll last...

Sheffield Wednesday’s embargo

⁠An embargo is what the club has been put under for non-payment of players, and during this period they can ‘staff up’ to a group of 23 ‘permitted players’ if they are below the 23-player limit. A ‘permitted player’ is described as ‘any player who has, at any point during his career, started in three League Matches in the same or higher division as the club that the Player is currently registered with, or is registered with the Club during the period of time that the Club is subject to a registration embargo’.

Simply put, if a Wednesday player has started three Championship or Premier League in his career then he’ll form part of the 23 players permitted – as will any player who is brought in by the club whilst under embargo. As things stand Wednesday’s current count is 17, meaning that under embargo they can sign six more, as long as no fees are spent. Players leaving on loan don’t reduce the number, only permanent exits do that.

On top of that, Wednesday may only register players until the end of the current season, whilst loan transfers can only be for half a season, and budget restrictions apply that are ‘dependent upon the divisional status of the club under embargo’.

Once all of the players are paid up in full then the embargo will be lifted, and once it’s lifted the 23-man limit will no longer be in place.

Sheffield Wednesday’s fee restriction

OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But Wednesday aren’t just under embargo, they’re also subject to three-window fee restriction - and that is something that will not be lifted. It comes as punishment for breaching the EFL’s 30-day rule, and means that they won’t be able to spend any money on players - permanent transfers or loans - until the January 2027 window.

In short, what means is that once wages have been paid the club’s embargo will be removed and they will only be limited on fees, and not the number of signings that can be made.

Where a fee restriction is imposed, the club may appeal to a disciplinary commission ‘within 21 days of the fee restriction being applied’, where it can such can prove that either ‘any debt counting toward the persistent default was not due and owing at that time’, or that ‘the sanction applied to it is disproportionate taking into account all the circumstances’. The restriction will likely remain in place even under new ownership, but that’s not set in stone.