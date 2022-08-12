Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday thought they’d filled that position with the arrival of Akin Famewo, however he went down injured on his debut against MK Dons, and it’s now been confirmed that he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Moore didn’t confirm exactly how long the centre back would be out for, but did reveal that it will be a considerable amount of time before he’s back out on the field again.

The absence of the 23-year-old means that Wednesday are a bit short when it comes to options in the centre of defence – especially considering that they use three – and the Owls boss will now be looking into a position that he thought he had covered.

When asked if he would now be looking to replace Famewo’s position, Moore told The Star “Yes, possibly… That’s me being honest with you as I always am. We’ll be looking to see if we can deputise, and hopefully strengthen that department.”

Moore explained in the same post-match press conference that, while there was nothing imminent, Wednesday are looking to bring in a couple more new faces before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, and he’ll be hoping to get them done sooner rather than later.

Wednesday’s next game will see them face Charlton Athletic this weekend, and it seems unlikely that there will be any fresh signings through the door before that encounter rolls around.