It was confirmed on Wednesday that both Isaac Holland and Tony Yogane, two of the most exciting prospects in the Owls’ academy, had agreed to join the Bees’ B team until they turn 17, after which they will pen three-year senior deals.

Wednesday had been hoping for the pair to keep progressing up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and the club are disappointed that that will no longer be happening.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said, "We don't ever want to let our better players go. We, here at Sheffield Wednesday, feel that we are a club that are building in the right manner and we try to build through our youth as well.

"We feel disappointed to lose those two promising players. We wanted them to stay with us, but they have gone to the Premier League and we wish them well.”

Moore did go on to speak about the difficulties that lower league teams face when keeping hold of their young players, though, with ultimately nothing stopping clubs higher up the pyramid from snapping up their players before they turn 17.

"We have spoken about that at the club,” the Owls boss explained. “The chairman and myself are not particularly happy with the system in place.

"There will probably be other managers at lower league clubs that will be against the system, but the system is what it is. It doesn't serve a real purpose for us, but obviously it does for the teams operating in the higher echelons of the league.

"To lose two players to Premier League opposition tells you the potential they have. All we can do is wish them well in terms of going forward.

"Brentford haven't done anything out of the ordinary. They have looked at the system and utilised angles where they can get the players now rather than later on down the line. The system is what it is.”