Sheffield Wednesday: Three ups and one down from the Owls’ 4-0 defeat to Norwich City

Sorry Sheffield Wednesday fell to their heaviest Championship defeat of the campaign, losing 4-0 to promotion-chasing Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Here are the highs and lows.

STEVEN FLETCHER

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland and Marseille centre-forward was arguably the sole shining light in a dire home defeat. Fletcher is a classy player and very efficient at linking the midfield and attack. Wednesday must start providing Fletcher with better service from the wide areas so the 31-year-old can show off his aerial prowess. He gives the forward line physicality.

CAMERON DAWSON IS A FIGHTER

Steven Fletcher impressed in Sheffield Wednesday's heavy home defeat

Poor old Dawson has not recorded a clean sheet and it would have been easy for him to let his head drop off after a large section of the home faithful chanted out-of-favour goalkeeper Keiren Westwood’s name in the second half. Dawson made an awful mistake in the build up to Norwich’s fourth goal but redeemed himself by pulling off a series of top saves late on.

THAT IT WAS ONLY FOUR NIL

It's no exaggeration to say Norwich could have scored seven or eight goals had they been more clinical. Dawson produced a smart double save to deny Onel Hernadez and Dennis Srbeny before he spread himself expertly to block Marco Stiepermann's low drive to spare Wednesday's blushes as the Canaries pressed hard to add to their four goal tally.

Cameron Dawson made a string of fine saves late on

THE DEFENCE IS A MESS

It doesn't matter what personnel or formation Luhukay plays, Wednesday continue to concede goals at regular intervals. Twelve goals conceded in the last four outings underlines their defensive frailties. There is a real lack of protection for Dawson in goal and the team are collectively struggling as a defensive unit to create a solid, organised base. They are in a real pickle.

