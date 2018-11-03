WATCH; Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri in angry confrontation with Owls fans after 4-0 defeat to Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri became involved in a heated confrontation with Owls fans following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Mr Chansiri was filmed by a fan outside the ground, with the footage posted on twitter, speaking with supporters, angry at yet another poor display by Wednesday.

A number of fans confronted the Thai businessman, who then had to held back by club officials.

During the exchange, Chansiri forcibly replied to the supporters: “You’re not happy (with results)? I’m not happy.”

The fans then responded by shouting; “sack him then!” referring to manager Jos Luhukay.

Wednesday have now lost their last four games, conceding 12 goals. They have slipped to 17th in the Championship table and are just two points above Rotherham United and four points off the relegation zone.

The Owls next match is a derby with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday night.

READ MORE