Dom Howson’s match breakdown: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Norwich City 4

Sheffield Wednesday served up a shambolic defensive performance as they lost 4-0 at home to in-form Norwich City.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses the decisive moments of the Owls' fourth consecutive Championship defeat.

Dom Howson's match breakdown

KEY MOMENT: Norwich's second goal. Wednesday capitulated after Emi Buendia increased the Canaries lead. Their heads went down and the confidence drained out of the team. Wednesday's defence was ripped to pieces as Norwich cruised to a first Hillsborough victory in almost 17 years. They lacked character and fight, prompting booing Wednesday fans to chant the names of out-of-favour Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood just before the hour mark.

KEY MAN: Steven Fletcher was arguably Wednesday's best player on an afternoon to forget for the Owls. The striker put himself about and looked a goal threat. On the evidence of his last two performances, Fletcher fully deserves a Scotland recall.

HOW THE MATCH WAS LOST: Wednesday were competitive and matched Norwich for long spells in the first half. Josh Onomah twice could have put them ahead but failed to hit the target on both occasions when we-placed in the box. Matt Penney, Adam Reach and Barry Bannan also tested the reflexes of Tim Krul.

But the Canaries grew in confidence and ran riot after Teemu Pukki’s opener.

REFEREE WATCH: Staffordshire-based whistler Stephen Martin made a number of strange calls. He should have booked Mario Vrancic for simulation in the first half after the Norwich forward went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Liam Palmer. He yellow carded Emi Buendia and Barry Bannan after the pair clashed and was booed off by the home fans at half-time, with the Wednesday faithful chanting 'you don't know what you are doing.' Martin dished out six yellow cards.

SUMMARY: It is difficult to know where Wednesday go from here. Defensively the Owls are a complete shambles and have not kept a league clean sheet this season.

“We have to find the way to get back to the form we showed that got us into the play-offs," said boss Jos Luhukay, who insists he is the right man to turn things around.

“We have the same players, the same coach, so we know we are much better than the form we are producing at the moment.”

After four consecutive defeats, Wednesday have slipped to 17th in the rankings and are now nervously looking over their shoulders. They are only four points off the drop zone heading into Friday’s Steel City derby.