Keiren Westwood is injured, reveals under-fire Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay

Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday Jos Luhukay says out-of-favour goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is currently on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

Booing Wednesday fans chanted the names of frozen out duo Westwood and Sam Hutchinson after Norwich City established a two-goal lead in their comprehensive 4-0 triumph at Hillsborough.

Out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood

Westwood has never played under Luhukay, with his last Owls outing coming away to the Canaries on December 9. Despite shrugging off a long-term injury over the summer, Republic of Ireland international Westwood has slipped behind Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith in the battle for a starting berth.

Jos Luhukay slams the Owls’ shambolic defending after Norwich defeat

When he addressed the press corps on Friday lunchtime, Luhukay insisted he has had no fallout with Westwood or Hutchinson.

And speaking after their home drubbing to Norwich, the Dutchman confirmed Westwood is currently unavailable for selection.

Luhukay, who claimed he did not hear the Westwood and Hutchinson chants just before the hour mark, told The Star: "Keiren Westwood has been injured in the last three weeks. He is not training.

"I will not speak after every game about players who have not played.”

Luhukay has also frozen out the likes of Hutchinson, David Jones and George Boyd from first-team duties.

When recently asked if there were clauses in player contracts that would trigger financial rewards if they continued to play games for the Owls or intervention from chairman Dejphon Chansiri on team selection, Luhukay responded: “Absolutely not.”

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri in angry confrontation with Owls fans