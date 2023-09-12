One of Sheffield Wednesday’s main summer transfer targets has explained why he moved abroad rather than head back to Hillsborough

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has opened up on his reasons for making a move to Denmark, rather than return to Sheffield Wednesday where he had previously enjoyed a successful loan spell.

The Northern Ireland international was the main man between the sticks at Hillsborough during the 2021/22 season, twice being named the club’s Player of the Month before returning to his parent club last season, playing a very small part in the Clarets’ promotion back to the Premier League.

With Burnley forking out a reported £15m to sign England prospect James Trafford, Peacock-Farrell was intent on heading out the Turf Moor door in the summer, with new Owls boss Xisco Munoz admitting that the keeper was someone he wanted to bring to Wednesday.

However, the 26-year-old would make the somewhat surprising decision to look further afield for regular football, as he signed for Danish outfit AGF Aarhus on a season-long loan, with Wednesday going on to bring in Devis Vasquez from AC Milan.

Moving back to South Yorkshire would have been the easy choice for Peacock-Farrell, but the Darlington-born stopper was keen on taking his talents elsewhere.

“I had a couple of options in England and this one really stood out in terms of a different way of football,” he said. “European football is so different to the Premier League, Championship, League One, so it was another learning experience and hopefully it’s a good one by the end of the season.”

Asked why more British players don’t try their hand outside of the UK, he replied: “I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s a cultural thing but maybe it’s because the Premier League is here and everyone wants to come.”